McCaw (undisclosed) will be available for Saturday's opener against the Lakers despite not being 100 percent, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
McCaw sat out Toronto's final two scrimmages with an undisclosed injury. While he's feeling somewhat better, it doesn't sound like coach Nick Nurse will deploy him liberally in Saturday's action.
