Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Not on injury report
McCaw (knee) is not listed on the Raptors' most recent injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Magic.
McCaw is yet to play this season while working back from a left knee issue, but his removal from the report would seem to imply that he'll be available to make his debut Monday night. McCaw will have a good chance to play regular minutes this season as a backup on the wing behind Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby. Once he's back up to speed, McCaw could take a share of the minutes that have recently gone to Terence Davis.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...