Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Not on injury report

McCaw (knee) is not listed on the Raptors' most recent injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Magic.

McCaw is yet to play this season while working back from a left knee issue, but his removal from the report would seem to imply that he'll be available to make his debut Monday night. McCaw will have a good chance to play regular minutes this season as a backup on the wing behind Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby. Once he's back up to speed, McCaw could take a share of the minutes that have recently gone to Terence Davis.