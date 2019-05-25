Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Not playing Saturday

McCaw (personal) is listed as out for Saturday's Game 6 matchup with Milwaukee, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

McCaw has rejoined the team but will not be available to play as the Raptors have a chance to clinch a berth to the NBA Finals. The 23-year-old hasn't seen game action since May 9 and it's unclear if or when the team expects him to retake the court.

