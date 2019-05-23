Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Not playing Thursday
McCaw (personal) is listed as out Thursday for the Raptors' Game 5 matchup with the Bucks.
McCaw hasn't seen any postseason action in two weeks and is uncertain to rejoin the Raptors before the Eastern Conference Finals concludes. Even if he makes it back for Game 6 or any contests that might follow, McCaw won't hold a major role in coach Nick Nurse's rotation.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...