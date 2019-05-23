Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Not playing Thursday

McCaw (personal) is listed as out Thursday for the Raptors' Game 5 matchup with the Bucks.

McCaw hasn't seen any postseason action in two weeks and is uncertain to rejoin the Raptors before the Eastern Conference Finals concludes. Even if he makes it back for Game 6 or any contests that might follow, McCaw won't hold a major role in coach Nick Nurse's rotation.

