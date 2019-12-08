Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Not ready to play Sunday

McCaw (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

After he took contact in Saturday's practice, McCaw looks to advanced from the week-to-week to day-to-day stage of his recovery from the left knee surgery he required in early November. The Raptors will likely want to see McCaw turn in another practice or two before clearing him to game action, so he's probably unlikely to suit up in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Chicago. Wednesday's game against the Clippers may represent the most realistic target for McCaw to resume suiting up for Toronto.