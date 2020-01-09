Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Notches first career double-double
McCaw scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime win over the Hornets.
The double-double was the first of his career. McCaw has started 11 straight games for the battered Raptors, but despite a heavy workload (31.5 minutes a game) the 24-year-old is averaging only 8.5 points, 3.1 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 threes over that stretch, giving him limited fantasy value in most formats.
