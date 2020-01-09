Play

Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Notches first career double-double

McCaw scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 overtime win over the Hornets.

The double-double was the first of his career. McCaw has started 11 straight games for the battered Raptors, but despite a heavy workload (31.5 minutes a game) the 24-year-old is averaging only 8.5 points, 3.1 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 threes over that stretch, giving him limited fantasy value in most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories