Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Off injury report
McCaw (shoulder) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Spurs, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
McCaw missed the Raptors' final game before the break due to a shoulder injury, but some time off has helped him heal. Over his past four appearances, he's averaging 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assist in 16.0 minutes.
