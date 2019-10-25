Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Officially ruled out

McCaw (knee) won't play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

McCaw will miss the first two games of the 2019-20 campaign due to a knee injury. His status for Saturday's matchup in Chicago is up in the air at this point, so he'll be considered a game-time call until further notice.

