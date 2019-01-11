Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Officially signs, available Friday
McCaw has officially signed his deal with the Raptors and will be available to play Friday against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
McCaw could make his Raptors debut Friday. He saw action in three games for the Cavaliers, but the team ultimately decided to let him go before his contract was guaranteed. He's not expected to hold a significant role with Toronto, though his presence may come in handy if the team deals with backcourt injuries.
