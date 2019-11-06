Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out at least one month
McCaw (knee) will be reevaluated in one month after undergoing surgery to remove a benign mass on the back of his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McCaw has been dealing with the issue since mid-October and recently opted for surgery. A more concrete timetable for his return should come into focus as he gets further along in his recovery, but the early expectation is that he'll remain sidelined at least until mid-December.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...