Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out at least one month

McCaw (knee) will be reevaluated in one month after undergoing surgery to remove a benign mass on the back of his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

McCaw has been dealing with the issue since mid-October and recently opted for surgery. A more concrete timetable for his return should come into focus as he gets further along in his recovery, but the early expectation is that he'll remain sidelined at least until mid-December.