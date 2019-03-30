Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out at least three weeks

McCaw sprained his thumb and will be in a splint for three weeks, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

McCaw presumably sustained the injury in Thursday's victory over the Knicks. His timeline for recovery indicates he will be unlikely to return until Round 2 of the playoffs. He has averaged just 14.5 minutes per game since the All Star break, so his absence does not figure to impact the rotation too much.

