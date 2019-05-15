Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out for Game 1

McCaw will not play Wednesday in Game 1 against the Bucks due to a personal matter.

As of Tuesday night, McCaw was expected to be available, but that's no longer the case, and the Raptors will not have his services off the bench. McCaw saw time in five of seven games against the Sixers in Round 2, but he played mostly in mop-up duty, logging just 25 total minutes for the series.