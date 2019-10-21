Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out for season opener
McCaw (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's season opener against the Pelicans.
McCaw has been nursing a knee injury since training camp, and the issue will force him to miss at least the first matchup of the regular season. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet figure to handle point guard duties with McCaw sidelined, which means Norman Powell could see an increase in minutes at shooting guard.
