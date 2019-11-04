Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out indefinitely
McCaw is out indefinitely as he continues to recover from a lingering left knee issue, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
After playing in two games last week, McCaw's lingering knee issue seems to have taken a turn for the worse. At this point, details of the injury and the length of McCaw's absence are sparse and any specific date for his return is mostly conjecture. In his stead, look for Terence Davis, Stanley Johnson and Matt Thomas to see a boost in minutes.
