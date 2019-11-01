Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out Saturday
McCaw (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
McCaw has battled a knee issue in the early going of the 2019-20 campaign, and although he was able to log 23 minutes Wednesday night against Detroit, he's set to miss another contest. His next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Kings.
