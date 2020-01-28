Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out Tuesday
McCaw (nose) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
McCaw was downgraded to doubtful shortly after the 5:30 ET injury report was released, and he's now been officially ruled out with a broken nose. Stanley Johnson and Terence Davis could pick up a few extra minutes in McCaw's absence.
