Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out Tuesday

McCaw (nose) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

McCaw was downgraded to doubtful shortly after the 5:30 ET injury report was released, and he's now been officially ruled out with a broken nose. Stanley Johnson and Terence Davis could pick up a few extra minutes in McCaw's absence.

