site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raptors-patrick-mccaw-out-wednesday-355353 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCaw is out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee swelling.
McCaw has a small role with the Raptors, so his absence shouldn't affect coach Nick Nurse's rotation significantly. His next chance to play arrives Friday against the Suns.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 4 min read