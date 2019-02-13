Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out Wednesday
McCaw (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
McCaw is dealing with shoulder soreness, likely picked up during Monday's game against Brooklyn during which he scored 13 points and added three rebounds. The third-year guard will have ample time to recover over the all-star break and should be good-to-go for the Raptors' next game, February 22nd against San Antonio.
