Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out with facial bruise

McCaw won't return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers after suffering a facial contusion.

McCaw's evening will come to an early end after taking a blow to the face early in the second quarter. He had only recently entered the game and didn't record a stat before sustaining the injury. Terence Davis and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson may see increased run off the bench in his place.

