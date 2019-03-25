Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Plays 11 minutes in Sunday's loss
McCaw scored two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in 11 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets.
McCaw has seen double-digit minutes in nine of 11 March matchups, but he has reached double figures in scoring just once this month. His defense gets him on the court, but McCaw's minimal statistical production limits his value to the deepest leagues.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.