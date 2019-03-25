Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Plays 11 minutes in Sunday's loss

McCaw scored two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in 11 minutes during Sunday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets.

McCaw has seen double-digit minutes in nine of 11 March matchups, but he has reached double figures in scoring just once this month. His defense gets him on the court, but McCaw's minimal statistical production limits his value to the deepest leagues.

