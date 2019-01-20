Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Plays 18 minutes in Saturday's win
McCaw contributed two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 18 minutes during Saturday's 119-90 win over the Grizzlies.
McCaw finished with more turnovers (three) than anything else, but he did get a chance to see double-digit minutes in the blowout victory. It's unclear if McCaw will crack the regular rotation when Kawhi Leonard (rest) and OG Anunoby (personal) are back in the lineup, as the team's depth of talent along the wing is plentiful. McCaw's ability and willingness to get after it defensively gives him a chance, though he can likely be avoided across most formats.
