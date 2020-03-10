Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Plays 43 minutes in victory
McCaw ended with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 43 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Jazz.
McCaw was injected much earlier than usual with Norman Powell (ankle) unable to return after just two minutes of action. Despite a great opportunity, McCaw offered very little outside of his three steals. The Raptors won't play again until Saturday, a game in which Fred VanVleet (shoulder) could make his return. Outside of being a potential steals streamer, McCaw has no value in standard formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...