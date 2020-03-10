Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Plays 43 minutes in victory

McCaw ended with two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two assists in 43 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Jazz.

McCaw was injected much earlier than usual with Norman Powell (ankle) unable to return after just two minutes of action. Despite a great opportunity, McCaw offered very little outside of his three steals. The Raptors won't play again until Saturday, a game in which Fred VanVleet (shoulder) could make his return. Outside of being a potential steals streamer, McCaw has no value in standard formats.