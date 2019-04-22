Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Plays in Game 4
McCaw (thumb) logged three minutes off the bench in Sunday's 107-85 win over the Magic in Game 4 of the series. He recorded a foul and no other statistics during the appearance.
The thumb injury cost McCaw the final six contests of the regular season and the first two games of the series. McCaw received the green light to play in Game 3, but ultimately wasn't used with that contest being decided by five points. The blowout victory allowed coach Nick Nurse to empty the bench Sunday, but it's not expected that McCaw will be a regular fixture in the rotation now that he's healthy again.
