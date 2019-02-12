Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Pours in 13 points off bench
McCaw produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 20 minutes in Monday's 127-125 victory over the Nets.
McCaw provided solid bench minutes for the Raptors Monday night, something he hasn't done much of lately. McCaw has just 13 points in his last dozen games played, rendering this game as more of an outlier than something to monitor moving forward.
