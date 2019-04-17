Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Probable for Game 3

McCaw (thumb) is expected to be available for Friday's Game 3 against the Magic, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

McCaw has been out since March 30 due to a thumb injury. Since joining the Raptors in mid-January, he's averaged 2.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 13.3 minutes. It's unclear if he'll see his usual workload in Game 3, but if he does, Norman Powell could see fewer minutes off the bench.