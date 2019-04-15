Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable for Game 2
McCaw (thumb) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Magic on Tuesday.
McCaw managed to take part in Sunday's practice, although it's surprising that he's been slapped with a questionable tag, as the Raptors didn't expect him to return until Game 3 at the earliest. While he seems unlikely to take the court for Game 2, the fact that he was tagged as questionable gives off the impression that he's closer to playing than initially thought.
