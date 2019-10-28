Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable Monday
McCaw (knee) is questionable for Monday's contest against Orlando, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
McCaw, who is still dealing with a left knee injury, was listed as questionable for last Saturday's matchup versus Chicago but was ultimately ruled out. It's a similar situation once more for the 2016 second-round pick as McCaw will likely be a game-time decision for Monday's game.
