Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable Monday

McCaw (knee) is questionable for Monday's contest against Orlando, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

McCaw, who is still dealing with a left knee injury, was listed as questionable for last Saturday's matchup versus Chicago but was ultimately ruled out. It's a similar situation once more for the 2016 second-round pick as McCaw will likely be a game-time decision for Monday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories