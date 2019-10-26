Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable Saturday
McCaw (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Chicago, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
McCaw, who's missed the first two games of the season due to an unspecified left knee injury, is questionable Saturday. An official timetable for his return hasn't been established so it's unclear how close McCaw is to returning, though the questionable designation is promising.
