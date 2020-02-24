Play

Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable with illness

McCaw (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

McCaw, who has missed the last two games, is still recovering from flu-like symptoms, leaving his status for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee up in the air. If he's forced to miss another game, Matt Thomas and Terence Davis would likely benefit from increased run.

More News
Our Latest Stories