Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Re-ups with Toronto
McCaw signed a two-year contract with the Raptors on Monday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
McCaw joined the Raptors midway through the 2018-19 season and appeared in 37 total games for the NBA champions between the regular and postseason. McCaw played a fairly limited role for Toronto last year, but with the departure of Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers and Danny Green to the Lakers, he could be in line for additional minutes off the bench next season.
