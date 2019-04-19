Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Ready to go Friday

McCaw (thumb) will be available for Friday's Game 3 against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

As expected, McCaw will be available to play for the first time in nearly three weeks. Head coach Nick Nurse did say he wants to get McCaw on the floor, but it will likely be contingent on game flow. If McCaw does get minutes, expect them to be fairly limited.

