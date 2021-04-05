site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Remains out Monday
McCaw (knee) will not play Monday against the Wizards.
McCaw has only appeared in five games this season and it's completely unclear when he'll return to availability.
