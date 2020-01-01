Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Returns to game
McCaw, who was dealing with leg soreness, has returned to Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
After spending some time in the locker room, McCaw is back out on the court. Still, it's possible he ends up on the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest against the Heat,
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...