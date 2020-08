McCaw has returned to the NBA bubble, Clevis Murray of The Athletic reports.

McCaw has been receiving treatment on his left knee outside Orlando over the past few weeks, hinting that his season might be over. However, the forward has reportedly returned to the NBA bubble and will be on the Raptors' bench during Game 1 on Sunday against the Celtics. The Raptors, though, haven't provided a timetable for his return.