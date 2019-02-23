Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Scoreless in 11 minutes

McCaw finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 11 minutes during Friday's 120-117 win over the Spurs.

McCaw returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a shoulder injury. However, he saw the least minutes among the 10 Raptors who saw the floor and was the only one who didn't score a single point. McCaw's ability to defend has helped him earn double-digit minutes in five straight appearances. However, he has gone scoreless in three of those five tilts.