McCaw (knee) logged seven minutes off the bench Friday in the Raptors' 86-81 win over the Timberwolves, finishing with one assist and no other statistics.

McCaw had been sidelined all season while rehabbing from knee surgery, but the Raptors surprisingly upgraded him from "out" to "probable" ahead of Friday's contest. He ultimately got the chance to play some light minutes off the bench in what marked his first competitive action of any kind since March 2020. Since McCaw first required a procedure on his left knee in November 2019 before having the follow-up surgery at some point last summer, expect head coach Nick Nurse to use the swingman judiciously over the next few weeks, particularly during back-to-back sets. The fact that McCaw was able to get some minutes in a close game at least suggests that he'll be in consideration for a regular spot in Nurse's rotation.