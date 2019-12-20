Play

Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Friday

McCaw will start Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The Raptors are dealing with a myriad of injuries, so McCaw will be thrust into the starting five. In the four games that he's seen 20-plus minutes this season, he's averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.3 minutes.

