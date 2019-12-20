Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Friday
McCaw will start Friday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The Raptors are dealing with a myriad of injuries, so McCaw will be thrust into the starting five. In the four games that he's seen 20-plus minutes this season, he's averaged 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.3 minutes.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...