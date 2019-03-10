Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Starting Sunday
McCaw will start Sunday, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With teammate Kawhi Leonard (rest) inactive for Sunday's matchup, McCaw will slide into the starting lineup and will likely see an increased role at Miami.
