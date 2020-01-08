Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Swipes three in 36 minutes

McCaw amassed six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

McCaw swiped at least three steals for the third time in his last 10 appearances and continues to hold down the fort as the starter with the Raptors dealing with a bunch of injuries. Norman Powell (shoulder) is expected to return to the lineup soon, and when that happens McCaw could return to a reserve role.