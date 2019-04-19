Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Upgraded to probable

Head coach Nick Nurse said McCaw (thumb) is probable for Friday's game against the Magic, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

McCaw has not played since March 30, but it looks like the swingman will be making his playoff debut for the Raptors on Friday night. Look for McCaw's status to be confirmed at some point prior to tip-off.

