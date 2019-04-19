Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Upgraded to probable
Head coach Nick Nurse said McCaw (thumb) is probable for Friday's game against the Magic, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
McCaw has not played since March 30, but it looks like the swingman will be making his playoff debut for the Raptors on Friday night. Look for McCaw's status to be confirmed at some point prior to tip-off.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...