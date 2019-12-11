Play

Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Will be available

McCaw (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet reports.

The Raptors initially listed McCaw as "out" in the initial report for Wednesday's game, but he'll apparently be available for the first time since early November. McCaw could be thrust into some minutes right away with Fred VanVleet (knee) sidelined Wednesday.

