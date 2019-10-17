Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Will not play Friday
McCaw's MRI did not reveal structural damage on his injured knee, but he has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
It looks like McCaw could be out for an indefinite amount of time while still undergoing some tests on his injured knee, but he will be out for the rest of the preseason at the very least. Consider McCaw day-to-day until the Raptors can provide an update on his timetable.
