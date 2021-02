McCaw (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

McCaw's season debut continues to be delayed as he is still recovering from a knee injury that has nagged him since November 2019. Coach Nick Nurse hasn't given any timetable for the 25-year-old's return, so a return may not be imminent. McCaw likely won't factor in as a heavy rotation piece when he finally gets healthy.