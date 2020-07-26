McCaw is sitting out Sunday's scrimmage against the Trail Blazers due to recurring undisclosed injury, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, though it doesn't appear to be a serious concern. The Raptors likely will remain cautious for Tuesday's scrimmage as well. There's been no indication McCaw isn't expected to be available for the first game of the restart Saturday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Plays 43 minutes in victory•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Available to play Friday•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Likely to play Friday•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Out Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Questionable with illness•