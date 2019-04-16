Raptors' Patrick McCaw: Won't play Tuesday

McCaw (thumb) will not play during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Magic, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

It was thought McCaw might be able to return from a thumb injury, which has kept him out since March 30. However, he'll need some more time to recover. Tentatively, he should be considered questionable for Friday's Game 3 in Orlando.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...