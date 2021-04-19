Watson failed to score (0-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), but turned in five assists and four rebounds in Sunday's 112-106 win over the Thunder.

After a career-best 30 points in Friday night's win over the Magic, Watson regressed in a big way in the Raptors' third-straight win. Many DFS players went in Watson's direction under the assumption that he'd deliver amidst the numerous absences on Toronto's roster, but the Fresno State product did exactly the opposite. Despite the dreadful shooting night, reserve players like Watson will likely get an extended look down the stretch as the Raptors finish out a lost season.