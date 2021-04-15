Watson (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) tallied nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds in 15 minutes Wednesday in the Raptors' 117-112 win over the Spurs.

Making his return from an 11-game absence while he was embedded in the NBA's health and safety protocol, Watson immediately recaptured a spot in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation. Toronto was without Kyle Lowry (rest), Fred VanVleet (suspension), Gary Trent (ankle) and DeAndre' Bembry (hamsting) for Wednesday's game, however, so Watson could be at risk of being squeezed out of the rotation when the Raptors are closer to full strength.