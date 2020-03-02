Raptors' Paul Watson: Drops 34 against Long Island
Watson (toe) posted 34 points (12-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Long Island.
Watson missed time with a toe injury, but he's clearly not hampered anymore, as he led the team in scoring by a wide margin. The 25-year-old continues to be efficient, as he's hit 49.9 percent of shots this season while averaging 18.9 points per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...