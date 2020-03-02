Watson (toe) posted 34 points (12-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Long Island.

Watson missed time with a toe injury, but he's clearly not hampered anymore, as he led the team in scoring by a wide margin. The 25-year-old continues to be efficient, as he's hit 49.9 percent of shots this season while averaging 18.9 points per game.