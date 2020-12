The Raptors converted Watson's two-way contract into a standard NBA deal Sunday, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Watson spent the bulk of the 2019-20 season in the G League, but he'll hope to get more time at the NBA level this year after signing a standard contract. With the Raptors heading into the regular season in relatively good health on the wing, however, Watson doesn't look as though he'll be included in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation right away.