Watson is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Raptors on Wednesday after the Hawks released him from his 10-day contract, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Toronto is already familiar with Watson, as he appeared in 13 games with the organization's G League affiliate (Raptors 905) before the Hawks inked him to a 10-day deal Jan. 6. With the deal set to expire and Atlanta not planning on retaining Watson, the Hawks did the 6-foot-6 swingman a favor by cutting him loose early so he could ink a two-way pact prior to Wednesday's deadline for teams to sign players to those contracts. Watson will fill the two-way spot vacated by Shamorie Ponds, whom Toronto waived earlier Wednesday.